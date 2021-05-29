Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,469 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.