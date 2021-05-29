Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.70. 938,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $112.91 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

