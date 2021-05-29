Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,395 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

