Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 52,053 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after buying an additional 142,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,158. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

