Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,477,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $330.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $134.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.