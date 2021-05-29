Financial Survey: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) & Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

40.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axos Financial 0 0 4 1 3.20

1st Constitution Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.91%. Axos Financial has a consensus target price of $46.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.71%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $83.79 million 2.59 $18.09 million $1.77 11.92 Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.87 $183.44 million $3.10 15.29

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. 1st Constitution Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 22.79% 10.61% 1.09% Axos Financial 28.60% 16.80% 1.51%

Volatility and Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats 1st Constitution Bancorp on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; commercial real estate loans; and commercial construction financing to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of February 2, 2021, the company operated 25 banking offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Toms River, and New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.