Financial Survey: BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Fanhua’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 17.15 -$8.65 million $0.20 122.90 Fanhua $500.86 million 1.42 $41.11 million $0.83 16.01

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Fanhua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Fanhua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% Fanhua 8.17% 14.73% 8.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Fanhua shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanhua has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BRP Group and Fanhua, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Fanhua 0 1 0 0 2.00

BRP Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 41.23%. Fanhua has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.06%. Given Fanhua’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fanhua is more favorable than BRP Group.

Summary

Fanhua beats BRP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc., together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, residual value disposal, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates baoxian.com, an online insurance platform, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an internet-based all-in-one application; and ehuzhu.com, an online non-profit mutual aid platform, as well as CNpad Auto for facilitating auto insurance transaction. It serves customers through insurance sales and service group, and insurance agencies, as well as sales and service branches and outlets, registered independent sales agents, and in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

