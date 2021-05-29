First Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $44.60 on Friday. First Capital has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

