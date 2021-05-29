First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report sales of $152.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the highest is $154.10 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $154.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $611.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.