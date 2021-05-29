First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on FR. Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

