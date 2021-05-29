First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $187.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $178.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 389,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,768. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

