First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) were down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 400,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 728,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.