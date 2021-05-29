First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the April 29th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $8,943,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,551,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

