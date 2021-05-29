First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Down 68.9% in May

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:FMY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 6,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,680,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.