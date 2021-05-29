First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Down 60.3% in May

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 94,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,698. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

