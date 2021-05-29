First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FSZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.86. 3,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1,138.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $249,000.

