Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 244.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,576 shares of company stock worth $42,067,408. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

