Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

