Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE FLO opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.