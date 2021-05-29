Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLNT. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fluent has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fluent by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 437,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluent by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 335,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

