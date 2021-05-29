Flux (FLUX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $240,159.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $25.44 million and approximately $240,159.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flux has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00436068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00336480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00162224 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004100 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004652 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,914,488 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

