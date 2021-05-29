FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. The company had a trading volume of 625,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,151. FMC has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

