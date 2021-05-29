FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FMC comprises 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of FMC by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FMC by 6.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in FMC by 117.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.69. The company had a trading volume of 625,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,151. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

