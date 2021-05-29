Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.91.

Shares of FTNT opened at $218.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

