Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $218.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

