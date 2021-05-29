Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE FTAI opened at $29.24 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth $46,319,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 398,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

