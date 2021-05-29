Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research cut Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

