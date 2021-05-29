Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 559.5% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,316.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,398.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

