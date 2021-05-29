Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE:FC opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 million, a P/E ratio of -39.74, a PEG ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

