Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in May

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the April 29th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 106,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,513. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares during the period.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

