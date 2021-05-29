Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Freddie Mac from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Freddie Mac from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of Freddie Mac stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.75.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freddie Mac (FMCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.