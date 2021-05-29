FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

