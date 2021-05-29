FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

FCN opened at $137.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

