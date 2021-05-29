FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 136.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.82. 24,919,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,751,070. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 5.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

