Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

FLGT opened at $74.07 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,353 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.