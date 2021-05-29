Fundamental Research Cuts Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Price Target to C$9.46

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$9.88 to C$9.46 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GCM stock opened at C$5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$8.40. The firm has a market cap of C$318.56 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.12.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

