Furucombo Hits Market Cap of $3.69 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $662,327.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00322327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.85 or 0.00809730 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

