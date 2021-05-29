FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kimco Realty Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

