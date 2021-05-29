FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APLE. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

