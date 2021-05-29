Gala (GALA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63,566.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $73.76 million and $63,566.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.00862109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.23 or 0.08775261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087294 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

