GAM Holding AG Buys New Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $15,189,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.