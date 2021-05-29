GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $208,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.79 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

