GAM Holding AG Raises Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 282.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after buying an additional 417,197 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $46,906,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Inovalon stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

