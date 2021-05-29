GAM Holding AG Takes $1.24 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

