GameCredits Reaches Market Cap of $25.24 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and approximately $837,189.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00483743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,666,134 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars.

