GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director David Goldberg Sells 7,500 Shares

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.74 million and a P/E ratio of -20.35. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

