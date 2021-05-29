GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Clarkson Capital lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of GasLog stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 739,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,417. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.72%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

