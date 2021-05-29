GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 73,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 310,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GBS stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of GBS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

