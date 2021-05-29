GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GDS were worth $31,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $75.22 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Macquarie lowered their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

