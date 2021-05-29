GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shares of GDS opened at $75.22 on Friday. GDS has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GDS will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.37.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.